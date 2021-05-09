ENTERTAINMENT

Dance Deewane 3 Maa Special DD3 Today’s Episode 9th May 2021: Performances & Elimination Highlights!

Hello, all the peers, so enjoy all the positive vibes of this energetic weekend. We all know that we have to spend a few of our weekends at home due to ongoing circumstances. But that doesn’t mean that we will lessen our joy and fun of weekends. So, if you are thinking what all we can do to seize the entertainment, so, Colors Tv is bringing another tremendous episode of one of the most remarkable reality Dance Show Dance Deewane. The show has assured huge entertainment for all its and in exchange, it only wants your safety.

While moving to the upcoming episode, it seems that we are going to witness immense fun along with the seamless dance performance. All the esteemed contestants are coming to provide a lavish evening with their fantastic performance. One of the strongest contenders of the show belongs to the first generation is again coming with another electrifying performance to blow off the fuse of everyone. A glimpse of all his highly energetic performance has been previewed to praise Aman.

His impeccable moves and excellent performance always manage to impress the audience and judges either. Along with all the sizzling performances, the participants are going to celebrate mother’s day on the stage of Dance Deewance. All the contenders are dedicating their dance to their mother. Piyush representing the second generation also dedicates a dance performance on “Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai” for her mother. He also dances along with her mother on the stage.

All the judges praise his performance and Piyush’s mother also glads to see the success of her son. At the end of the performance, Piyush and his mother hug each other. It will be a remarkable movement for Piyush. Later, Arundhati comes with a high ample and emotional performance. Arundhati shows the journey when a girl experiences the feeling that she is going to become a mother. All the hassles and problems she faces with a smiley face just for her child.

It will be wonderful and considered a must-watch for everyone. The performance appreciates with a standing ovation. Arundhati’s mother is also sitting with the judges gets emotional seeing her daughter’s performance. She also says to Arundhati that she completes by calling me a mother. Catch all the sensational dance performances of the Mother Day Special Episode. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Dance Deewane.

