Dance Deewane 3 Today’s Episode 10th April 2021 #DD3 Dharmendra Deol and Shatrughan Grace The Show

Now, again the brilliant and top-rated dance competition is on the way to air its another episode. Dance Deewane 3 has returned to make the weekend more precious for the audience who love to watch reality shows. This Saturday will be going to heat up by Dance Deewane 3 because the contestants of the show are extremely superb and giving their best to win the title of the show. Every time, the show coming with many electrifying performances and moments that totally entertain the entire fanbase. Now, the reality dancing show is all set to airing another episode in which all the contestants showing their unbeatable performance to the entire audience.

The upcoming episode of the reality show is extremely superb because the special guests who will be joining the show are Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. The episode that will be going to air tonight is totally mind-blowing and eye-catching. The host of the show Raghav Juyal also makes the entire show very entertaining in which Bharti Singh help him to make the show more beautiful and amusing. The energetic performance of Sohail totally makes the entire environment very superb. He performs his dance performance on the song “sabse aage honge hindustani”.

After his performance completed then the judges give a standing ovation and the crowd went crazy. The dance performance of Sohail is very energetic and fantastic. Everyone knows that Dharmendra is a very popular and prominent personality. Many superb and worth-watching performances of the contestants will make the entire episode very beautiful and amazing. The funny moments created by Raghav Juyal will be entertaining and similar to all time, Raghav leaves the entire audience in laugh by cracking silly jokes. The performance of Piyush will be very awesome that impress all the judges and the audience.

The entire episode of the reality dancing show will be mind-blowing in which all the contestants giving their powerful and electrifying performances to impress the audience. The prominent personalities who appeared as judges and the hosts of the show are also very well talented dancers who always give their perfect judgment to all the contestants. Dance Deewane 3 will be airing on Colors TV at 9 PM every Saturday and Sunday. If you want to make your weekend very amazing and memorable then the reality show is a very good option for you to watch. Stay connected with us to know more details related to the reality show.