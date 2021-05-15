ENTERTAINMENT

Dance Deewane (DD) 3 Today’s Episode 15th May 2021 Popular Dancers Pair Up With DD Contestants

Dance Deewane 3 15th may 2021



hello, all the peers we hope that you all are safe and getting entertained even after all the negativity flowed around us. So, as we all know that the prestigious and unique reality dance competition Dance Deewane is promising for immense entertainment. It just makes a request to don’t go outside until you have urgent work and the show will keep serving entertainment through your television screen. Now, it seems that the show not just makes this promise but even fulfil all the electrifying dance performance by all the dynamic competitors of the ongoing season.

While moving to the upcoming episode of the show we are going to witness a lot of fun along with splendid performances. All the onstage fun will keep the audience enthral throughout the complete episode. All the contestant have put the pedal on the accelerator and all set to leave the audience awestruck with their fabulous dance acts that will ablaze the stage with the heat. On behalf of the latest glimpse of Dance Deewane, the captivating hosts Bharti and Harsh keep ample of the show high with their whimsical sense of humour.

Dance Deewane 3 15-4-2021

After the fabulous performance of Mukul, Bharti asks Mukul’s partner if he is a sufficient amount of Goat’s milk. Mukul nods yes, Bharti then asks other contestants if any one of them get a chance to drink Goat’s milk. All the contestants deny Bharti says that you have to entertain as Mukul is an emperor. All the contestants come on the stage. Mukul asks all the contestants to show their signature moves, the one that will impress me with its movie will get the milk of the goat. All the contestants one by one show their signature moves and tries to impress Mukul.

Most recent all the contestants are covering the extra mile to be in the top 12 performers. Later, Papai and Antara open that stage for all the contestants. Piyush comes with another electrifying performance. Sahil and Anjali come with an emotional performance. Uday and Arundhati are in the top 12 contestants of the ongoing season. It will be again a wonderful episode of Dance Deewance. Soon, stiff competition between the top 12 will be commenced on the stage. So, seize the entertainment on Colors Tv at 9 PM. Never Miss a Story regarding Dance Deewane, stay connected with Social Telecast.

