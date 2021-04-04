ENTERTAINMENT

Dance Deewane Season 3 (DD3) 4th April 2021 Today’s Episode: Anu Malik and Udit Narayan Appearance as Guest!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Dance Deewane Season 3

Grab the latest written episode update of your favorite reality dance show “Dance Deewane Season 3” on 4th April 2021. The episode tonight is gonna jammed up with lots of entertainment and fabulous dance performances by the contestants. The show has three-generation talents which makes it unique and different to rank on the top of the TRP list. The kids in the show might be tiny in the size but their talent speaks louder than the size they carry.

Dance Deewane Season 3

The audience gives them a huge round of applause. If we talk about the performance of first-generation they make the judges, guests, and audience amused with their mesmerizing dance moves. The kids are set the stage on fire with their fabulous performances. They receive praises from the judges and guests use to bless them a lot for their future.

Next, we have second-generation this slays the stage with their fiery performances. The female participant makes the environment hot with her burning performance in the romantic track. Her moves make the judges stunned and they get impressed by her. All the participants are happy and cheerful to see the guests and enthrall the audience.

Raghav Juyal welcomed the most profound personality of the Indian Film industry “Asha Parekh” the last weekend. She is the most renowned name of the Indian cinema who is appeared in many hit films. She is one of the finest actors of the time. Amnd has a huge fan base. We will see how participants used to present a dance performance to welcome her. They prepared a welcome dance on her hit songs. While the contestants are performing and telling her journey I dance, she has a beautiful smile on her face.

Read More

  • Super Singer 8 4th April 2021 Today’s Episode: Celebration Round and Elimination Updates!
  • Indian Idol Season 12 4th April 2021 Episode: Pawandeep Mesmerize Performance and Seventh Eviction Updates!
  • Cook With Comali Season 2 3rd April 2021 Episode: Grand Finale Cook With Comali 2 Winners Name!

Three little participants use to represent their dance on “Pyar Deewana Hota Hai Mastana Hotai hai” they impressed Asha Ji. Two more eminent personalities will be seen on the show tonight “Helen” and “Vahida Rehman”. The guest along with the judges gets stunned seeing the performances tonight. Everyone user to enjoy the dance. While second-generation participants will be seen performing tremendously. They are fabulous and their dance moves amazed the guest. Don’t forget to watch the show on Colors Tv at 8:00 pm from Saturday to Sunday.

The post Dance Deewane Season 3 (DD3) 4th April 2021 Today’s Episode: Anu Malik and Udit Narayan Appearance as Guest! first appeared on Get India News.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
611
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
588
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
579
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
564
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
552
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
547
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
537
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
499
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
480
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
479
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top