Dance Deewane Season 3 (DD3) 4th April 2021 Today’s Episode: Anu Malik and Udit Narayan Appearance as Guest!

Grab the latest written episode update of your favorite reality dance show “Dance Deewane Season 3” on 4th April 2021. The episode tonight is gonna jammed up with lots of entertainment and fabulous dance performances by the contestants. The show has three-generation talents which makes it unique and different to rank on the top of the TRP list. The kids in the show might be tiny in the size but their talent speaks louder than the size they carry.

The audience gives them a huge round of applause. If we talk about the performance of first-generation they make the judges, guests, and audience amused with their mesmerizing dance moves. The kids are set the stage on fire with their fabulous performances. They receive praises from the judges and guests use to bless them a lot for their future.

Next, we have second-generation this slays the stage with their fiery performances. The female participant makes the environment hot with her burning performance in the romantic track. Her moves make the judges stunned and they get impressed by her. All the participants are happy and cheerful to see the guests and enthrall the audience.

Raghav Juyal welcomed the most profound personality of the Indian Film industry “Asha Parekh” the last weekend. She is the most renowned name of the Indian cinema who is appeared in many hit films. She is one of the finest actors of the time. Amnd has a huge fan base. We will see how participants used to present a dance performance to welcome her. They prepared a welcome dance on her hit songs. While the contestants are performing and telling her journey I dance, she has a beautiful smile on her face.

Read More

Super Singer 8 4th April 2021 Today’s Episode: Celebration Round and Elimination Updates!

Indian Idol Season 12 4th April 2021 Episode: Pawandeep Mesmerize Performance and Seventh Eviction Updates!

Cook With Comali Season 2 3rd April 2021 Episode: Grand Finale Cook With Comali 2 Winners Name!

Three little participants use to represent their dance on “Pyar Deewana Hota Hai Mastana Hotai hai” they impressed Asha Ji. Two more eminent personalities will be seen on the show tonight “Helen” and “Vahida Rehman”. The guest along with the judges gets stunned seeing the performances tonight. Everyone user to enjoy the dance. While second-generation participants will be seen performing tremendously. They are fabulous and their dance moves amazed the guest. Don’t forget to watch the show on Colors Tv at 8:00 pm from Saturday to Sunday.

The post Dance Deewane Season 3 (DD3) 4th April 2021 Today’s Episode: Anu Malik and Udit Narayan Appearance as Guest! first appeared on Get India News.