Dance Deewane Season 3 (DD3) 9th May 2021 Today’s Episode: Mother Special Performances!

Dance Deewane 3 has been a phenomenal show up to this point and people have been praising the show for the same as the competition is too high because of which the contestants keep on coming up with some really amazing performances and it seems like that the show is going to keep on entertaining the fans for endless times, the best part about a show like this is the sheer power of it as it in these times of quarantine when people are really getting bored in the houses, to make their weekend entertaining the show.

Always delivers and the people are showering the show with a lot of watching too as it is not only about the brilliant performances, it is also about the entertainment factor that the show carries out in all of the episodes which they come up with every weekend and also the show has been getting more and more competitive as the performers and their fellow Guru’s also aware of the fact that the stakes are too high and they need to come up with amazing performances.

Every weekend, if they want to be a part of the show which makes them get their best out on the stage every now and then as the margin for error, is hanging on a thin rope for all of the contestants, Today’s episode is going to be dedicated for all of the mothers as mothers day approaches and the contestants are going to give tribute to all of the mothers who work day in and day out for all of us unconditionally as Dharmesh announces it who is one of the judges on the show.

The first performance is going to be of Piyush who belongs to generation 2 on the song ‘TUM JO AAYE’ and his performance was truly heart touching as he got appreciated by Dharmesh for his performance and also even his mother was present there which the moment more special and then he goes on to dance on the song ‘TUJH MEI RAB DIKHTA HAI’ with her mother on stage which made all of the judges truly emotional.

Then Suchana came on the stage who belongs to generation 3 and she performed on the song ‘APSARA AAL’ as she dedicated the performance to her mother and also for her mother-in-law that was truly heart touching, Then Sonali who belongs to generation 1 performs on the song ‘LUKKA CHUPPI’ that truly made the judges appreciate as the performance is going to be flawless.

Lastly, Gunjan came up with her performance on the song ‘MAA KA PHONE AAYA’ which was full of laughter and the performance was truly entertaining in every aspect.

