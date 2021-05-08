Dance Deewane Season 3 Today’s 8th May 2021 (DD3) Maa Special Episode Nora Fatehi Performances

Nowadays, many people just want to watch the reality shows because it shows genuine talent from every corner of the country. Similarly, Dance Deewane Season 3 is going on with its huge hype and collecting lots of love and appreciation from the audience. As all of us know that the reality show already completed its 2 seasons that were very huge hits on the small screen. Now, the makers again back with its brand new season that again hitting the top position in the TRP list. The reality show is going on and entertaining the entire audience by regularly introducing many episodes.

From the beginning, the show always coming in the highlight for its concept. Yes, the makers of the show coming with a very unique concept in which all the generation is able to compete with each other. Apart from this, the reality show has a very talented and superb host whose name is Raghav Juyal. Also, the judges of the reality show are also superb and fantastic. The contestants who participate in the show are actually very brilliant who able to impress the audience with their mind-blowing performances. It is cleared that the reality show is the finest and perfect dancing competition on the small screens.

The upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Season 3 will be showing the powerful performance of Gunjan who perform her mind-blowing dance in the song title “Maa Ka Phone”. After that, all the judges and the audience praise her performance because she has extremely done very well on the stage. Also, she changes the entire scenario of the show by showing her superb performance. On the other hand, Sohail also performs for his mother and he performs his dance performance on the song named “Luka Chupi Bohut Hui”. Almost, all the people across the country ready to watch the brilliant episode of the show.

Apart from this, another dance performance by Sahil and Anjali on the song “Lag Jaa Gale” will completely enhance the excitement level among viewers and fans. After the duo completes their performance then they get a standing ovation from the audience and judges. So, Dance Deewane Season 3 is the only dancing reality show that airing on Colors TV and collecting positive reviews from the audience. It will be extremely interesting to watch the fantastic and prominent reality show in which all the popular contestants showing their talent on the stage.