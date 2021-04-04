ENTERTAINMENT

Dance Karnataka Dance 4th April Today's Episode 2021: All Performances & Spoilers Update

Hello, all the entertainment lovers, so get ready for your most beloved reality show Dance Karnataka Dance is coming back along with its all-new season. So, all the fans fasten your seat belt for Dance Karnataka Dance season 3. The grand premiere of the all-new season is going to be aired on Zee Kannada. It is the time to witness the electrifying performance of the all-new contestants of the ongoing season. It has been assumed that this time either it has been packed with the ultimate dancers who all have pulled up their socks to knock off the socks of the audience. Get all the further information about Dance Karnataka Dance season 3.

Dance Karnataka Dance

As we all know that all the reality shows are improvising rapidly to retain their hold on the television screen. The same is being done by Dance Karnataka Dance as the latest season is coming with numerous innovative themes and with highly energetic and power-packed dance performance of the participants. Alongside, the contestants will be seen using various kinds of props in order to give the next performance on the stage of the show. According to the latest glance that this time the aspirants are enhancing the creativity with the dance.

Numbers of promos are gathering the attention of the show, however, the show has gained immense hype even before its grand premiere. It is getting noticed by the audience since the grand auditions of the show have been done in January and now it is the time for the real contest. The show coming along with a concept wherein we can see the dancers of all generations. The show is providing a chance to all the dance enthusiasts from the age of 3 to 60. All the contestants will arrive in a dance battle ride against each other.

Along with that, the Dance Karnataka Dance is also introducing the concept in the show to make the competition more interesting. This time the show is inviting some of the previous contestants as the jury. The ex-contestants performed in the previous season in Family war. They are going to guide the current participants throughout the complete ongoing season. So, feel the heat of the dance on the stage of Dance Karnataka Dance Season 3 at 7:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. Stay in the loop for further information on Dance Karnataka Dance season 3.


