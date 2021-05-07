ENTERTAINMENT

Dance Plus Telugu Elimination Who will Eviction After Tejaswini and Maheswari This Week!

The next episode of the Telugu dance reality show “Dance Plus Telugu” is ready with the sizzling performances of the contestants to take their audiences on the dancing ride. The show is one of the popular reality shows of the Southside which is highly watched by the audiences. Not only the electrifying dance performances of the contestants excites the audience but the fun of the judges and the host make the show more exciting to watch. The audiences are eagerly waiting to watch each episode of the show and through this article, we are providing a glimpse of the upcoming episode of the show.

Dance Plus Telugu Elimination This Week

Read this entire article to catch the details of the show. As today is Sunday which means one contestant is going back home which is the saddest part of the entire episode. All the contestants performed hard in order to maintain their place on the show but as per the norms of any reality show, only one can win the show which resulted in the elimination every week. So let’s check which contestant is going to be eliminated today.

Today elimination will be the seventh elimination of the show before that six contestants are already evicted and their names are as follow:-

  • Long Mom
  • 8 Countz
  • Anchy Mumbai
  • Ram Lakhsman
  • Team Velocity was also eliminated but again back on the show as a wild card entry.
  • MMK
  • Tejaswini and Maheswari

The contestants are currently facing the new challenge which is given by the judges and let’s see in today’s episode who is going to win the trophy of God of Dance. All the sizzling dance performances of the contestants are filling another level of energy amongst the audiences. Already six contestants are eliminated from the show and only 8 contestants are currently performing.

The Contestants who are currently performing are as follow:-

  • Sanket Sahdev from team Yashwanth
  • Jiya Thakur from team Anee
  • Tejeswini and Maheshwari from team Raghu
  • Niveditha from team Bhaskar
  • Vasitony Crew from team Yashwanth
  • Priya Barman from team Mumaith
  • Darjeeling Devils from team Raghu

The heated argument between the judges also grabbing the attention of everyone. One judge is starting to argue with another judge. The contestant Niveditha nominated for team A. In today’s episode, the dance performance of Vasitony Crew will seek the attention of everyone and they perform the dance on the theme of “Aladdin” which is really astonishing to watch. In the Saturday episode, Sanketh won the trophy of “Best performer of the day” and now it is very interesting to watch who is going to win the trophy of “Best performer of the day” in today’s episode.

Let’s see today who is going to evict from the show and to know that watch the episode of “Dance Plus Telugu” on Star Maa at 9:00 PM and stay tuned with us for more such exciting updates of your favorite reality shows.

