Dance Plus Telugu Today's Episode 4th April 2021: Mesmerize Performance and This Week Elimination Updates

Dance Plus Telugu

We have come with the written update of the dance reality show named “Dance+ Telugu” which telecast on Star Maa every Saturday-Sunday at 9 PM. The show is going on really well and entertaining the viewers very much. The viewers have a different craze for the show. The contestants are giving electrifying and amazing performances to impress the judges with their performances. The show is doing well on the TRP chart. The judges are continuously giving guidelines so that contestants improve their performance and move forward in the show. All the contestants are very talented and giving impressive performances.

In the show, there are six teams and each team has two contestants. Team Mumaith has been eliminated as both contestants of her team has eliminated. Four contestants have been eliminated from the show till now. The contestants of the show are giving their best to keep their place in the show. In today’s episode, you gonna see some amazing and heart-touching performances in the show. The contestants have prepared some amazing and galvanizing performances which will amaze you and force you to dance as well.

Apart from the performance, some funny moments and memorable moments also will be seen in the show. The first performance will be of the Darjeeling Devils team which is going to amaze everyone with the very beautiful and unique performance. The host of the show mentioned that their performance is one take performance and it is the first time happened on the Dance+ Telugu show. The group will perform really well and received positive comments from the judges. The team always gives amazing performances.

After that, other performances will also be mesmerized everyone by the contestants. The contestants are going to impress the judges very much as today’s elimination is going to happen in the show. The contestants are under pressure due to elimination as no one wants to go from the show. Not only contestants but also judges entertain the show very much by cracking some funny jokes and acts. The host of the show also creates his magic with his funny acting. MMK group and Darjeeling Devils are in the danger zone, One of them will be eliminated today from the show. Don’t forget to watch “Dance+ Telugu” on Star Maa at 9 PM. Stay tuned with us.

