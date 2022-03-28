Dancing on Ice Final Live: Latest Updates as Regan Gascoigne, Brendan Cole & Kimberly Wyatt Target Wins

After a week’s delay, Dancing on Ice will finally happen tonight (Sunday, March 27), with millions hoping to tune in. At the end of more than two months of competition, there are only three contestants left for this year’s trophy. – Brendan Cole, Kimberly Wyatt and Regan Gascoigne.

Regan, 26, has been a favorite of bookies to win from his debut performance in January and has solidified his position as a hot tip for winning in recent weeks with some amazing routines with pro partner Karina Manta. Brendan Cole, son of Poole resident and England cult hero Paul Gascoigne, will battle against Dancing on Ice and Kimberly Wyatt for the Dancing on Ice crown and what experts think is a loser.

It took the trio longer to prepare for the finals than any other contestant in dancing…