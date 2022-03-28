Dancing On Ice winner Regan Gascoigne looks worse for what he wears after partying at night

The Dancing On Ice champion was seen leaving the ITV studios after her incredible win on Sunday night, looking worse for wear

Dancing on Ice winner Regan Gascoigne clearly had a great night of partying with his co-stars and family as he slipped into the back seat of his car and looked worse for wear in the opening hours.

Kneeling after his triumphant victory, Regan was seen enjoying the ceremony with his 35-year-old sister, Bianca Gascoigne.

After the Dancing on Ice Live finale and the after-party, the 2022 winner of the ITV skating show can be seen speeding out of the studio at 2.30am with her sister Bianca.

