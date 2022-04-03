Dancing with the Stars: Johnny Ruffo makes inspiring comeback

Dancing with the Stars: All Stars has treated the nation to a surprise appearance from none other than Johnny Ruffo in the grand finale.

The former constrictor of Balcatta starred in season 12 of the series and took home the mirror-ball trophy with dance partner Luda Kroeter.

But despite his struggle with brain cancer, he decided to return for one last dance.

“I’m really happy to be back to perform. I just want to dance again,” he said before going on the floor to perform a dapper routine for Business of Love by Domino’s.

camera icon Johnny Ruffo makes a guest appearance in the finale. Credit: 7 network , 7 network

His performance was watched by the judges, contestants with a standing ovation…