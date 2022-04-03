Dancing with the Stars: Nine celebrities from this year’s show revealed

dancing stars; (lr) Eli Mathewson, David Latley, Eric Murray, Brody Kane, Sonia Grey, Alex Vaz, Kere Woodham, Rhys Mathewson and Jazz Thornton.

After three long years, Dancing With the Stars NZ will hit screens later this month and Spy can reveal the nine familiar faces that have been selected to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy.

After two false starts due to the lockdown, Spy has heard the show has changed judges to be announced soon, with its previously announced co-host- Clint Randall replacing Dai Henwood with Sharin Casey .

With Henwood’s infectious humor missing from the show, there’s not one, but two award-winning comedians hitting the dance floor, Allie Mathewson, 33, and Rhys Mathewson, 31.

Award winning comedian Eli Mathewson.

First time for DWTS NZ…