Complete line-up of contestants in the 2022 season of Dancing With The Stars NZ has been declared.

Competing on this year’s dancefloor and raising money for their respective charities are Alex Vaz, Brody Kane, David Latelle, Ally Mathewson, Eric Murray, Jazz Thornton, Kere Woodham, Rhys Mathewson and Sonia Grey.

Dancing With The Stars NZ Returning to three this month after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meet the stars of Dancing With the Stars NZ 2022: