Nova Scotia’s Mattia Roach is now eligible to play in the future Tournament of Champions after winning her fourth game in danger! Friday night.

The 23-year-old, originally from Halifax, earned another $24,200, bringing her four-day total to $104,600.

According to Daily Box Score, Roach tried to buzz 42 times during Friday’s episode. She was successful 33 times with a success rate of 79 percent.

Out of 33 discussions, Roach was correct in 31 of his responses.

During Friday’s episode, the show’s host Mayim Bialik highlighted how great it was to have a Canadian on the show – something that just wasn’t possible during the pandemic.

“Canadian Unicorn How does it feel to be so special to us?” Bialik asked during Friday …