Dangerous Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Harmful(Telugu) is a criminal offense thriller film directed by Ram Gopal Verma that includes Naina Ganguly, Apsara Rani within the lead roles. It’s produced by Ram Gopal Verma underneath banner A Firm Productions. The music of the film consists by Paul Praveen Kumar. It has a narrative from (not recognized). Hope the upcoming film shall be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.
|Harmful Wiki
|Launch Date
|Upcoming
|Style
|crime thriller
|Language
|Telugu
|Origin Nation
|India
|Taking pictures Location
|Goa, India
|Banner/Manufacturing
|A Firm Productions
|Director
|Ram Gopal Verma
|Music Director
|Paul Praveen Kumar
|Producer
|Ram Gopal Verma
Tags : Black new filmBlack Telugu film movie BlackBlack poster Black picture Black wallpaperBlack first look Black lead functionBlack principal forgedBlack actressBlack full film free obtainBlack watch on-lineBlack Telugu upcoming Telugu film Black in style tune Black launch date