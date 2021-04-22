Dangerous Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Harmful Wiki Launch Date Upcoming Style crime thriller Language Telugu Origin Nation India Taking pictures Location Goa, India Banner/Manufacturing A Firm Productions Director Ram Gopal Verma Music Director Paul Praveen Kumar Producer Ram Gopal Verma

Harmful(Telugu) is a criminal offense thriller film directed by Ram Gopal Verma that includes Naina Ganguly, Apsara Rani within the lead roles. It’s produced by Ram Gopal Verma underneath banner A Firm Productions. The music of the film consists by Paul Praveen Kumar. It has a narrative from (not recognized). Hope the upcoming film shall be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.