Dani Olmo to the RESCUE for Spain

Spain 2-1 Albania Live: Dani Olmo scores late winner Well, what were the last 15 minutes! Dominated the entire time, it looked unlikely that Spain would find their cutting edge to squeeze Ferran Torres into their opener on 75 minutes. A cynical equalizer paid off his hard work after a clearance went wrong, but Olmo popped up in the final leg to curl up in the perfect beauty of a winner to secure a 2–1 victory for Spain. Follow InsideSport.in for the latest sports news and updates.

Spain 2-1 Albania LIVE: Danny Olmo scores a late winner as Leipzig man on the defensive as Spain sees Albania in a friendly despite an opening goal from Ferran Torres