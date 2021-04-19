Daniel Annie Pope Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Daniel Annie Pope is an Indian movie actor, who works predominantly within the Tamil movie trade. He began his movie profession working as a background actor, enjoying minor supporting roles in Vetrimaaran‘s Polladhavan (2007), Paiyaa (2010), and Rowthiram (2011). He made his breakthrough after his portrayal of Romba Sumar Moonji Kumaru, a pal of Vijay Sethupathi‘s character within the movie Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. In 2021, he did a pivotal function in Vanakkamda Mappilei (Vanakkam da Mapla) film directed by M Rajesh GV Prakash Kumar and Amritha Aiyer performs the lead function within the movie.
Lately, he was in information after the screenshots of his Instagram chat leaks on the web. It was reported that he allegedly indulging in late-night chats with minor women.
Daniel Annie Pope Particulars
Daniel Annie Pope was born on 1 June 1987 in Madhuranthakam, Tamil Nadu, India. He was graduated in Visible Communications at Loyola Faculty, Chennai and had an lively function within the theatre group on the school, whereas additionally working with author Yani’s Pariksha group. Earlier than he enters into the movie trade, he was within the theatre group. In 2007, he tried and achieved a Guinness document for longest theatre play for 72 hours with out break, after two years of intense coaching and furthered his ardour by educating Theatre performs in mime in faculties. In 2008, Daniel received the title of Greatest Mimer in South Indian. He entered movie trade and labored as a background actor, enjoying minor supporting roles in Vetrimaaran’s Polladhavan (2007), Paiyaa (2010), and Rowthiram (2011).
He got here to the limelight after his portrayal of Romba Sumar Moonji Kumaru, a pal of Vijay Sethupathi ‘s character in Gokul’s comedy-drama Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013). Within the mid-2010s, Daniel turned busier with performing assignments and signed up for tasks together with Massu Engira Masilamani, Maragadha Naanayam, Rangoon, and Thiri. His 2018 releases embrace China, Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam, Jarugandi, and Go Chennai. He was one of many contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil Season. After he will get evicted from the present, he married his longtime girlfriend Denisha on 3 September 2018 in Chennai.
Daniel Annie Pope Biography
|Title
|Daniel Annie Pope
|Actual Title
|Daniel Annie Pope
|Nickname
|Daniel
|Career
|Indian movie actor
|Date of Beginning
|1 June 1987
|Age
|31
|Father Title
|But to be Up to date
|Mom Title
|But to be Up to date
|Peak
|But to be Up to date
|Weight
|68 Kg
|Faith
|Christian
|Instructional Qualification
|Visible Communication
|College
|But to be Up to date
|Faculty
|Loyola Faculty, Chennai
|Hobbies
|Dancing and Listening Music
|Hometown
|Madhuranthakam, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|Sure
|Bigg Boss Daniel Spouse Title
|Denisha
|Present Metropolis
|Chennai, India
Daniel Annie Pope Films
|2007
|Polladhavan
|2010
|Paiyaa
|2011
|Rowthiram
|2013
|Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara
|Romba Sumar Moonji Kumaru
|2015
|Massu Engira Masilamani
|Ghost
|2017
|Maragadha Naanayam
|Elango
|2017
|Rangoon
|Tip Prime
|2017
|Thiri
|Jeeva’s pal
|2017
|Aayirathil Iruvar
|2017
|Sakka Podu Podu Raja
|2018
|Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren
|Sathish
|2018
|Kaathadi
|Thuppaki
|2018
|China
|Iyyapa
|Submit-production
|2018
|Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam
|Camp Gaja
|Submit-production
|2018
|Jarugandi
|Filming
Newest Films Checklist
Right here is the checklist of all new upcoming films checklist of Daniel Annie pope,
- 2019 – Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam
- 2019 – Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale
- 2020 – Irandam Kuththu
- 2021 – Dwell Telecast
- 2021 – Chidambaram Railway Gate
- 2021 – Vanakkamda Mappilei
- 2021 – Maanaadu
- 2021 – Laabam
Tv Reveals
Daniel Annie Pope Pictures
Try the newest photographs of actor Daniel Annie Pope,
