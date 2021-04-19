Daniel Annie Pope Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Daniel Annie Pope is an Indian movie actor, who works predominantly within the Tamil movie trade. He began his movie profession working as a background actor, enjoying minor supporting roles in Vetrimaaran‘s Polladhavan (2007), Paiyaa (2010), and Rowthiram (2011). He made his breakthrough after his portrayal of Romba Sumar Moonji Kumaru, a pal of Vijay Sethupathi‘s character within the movie Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. In 2021, he did a pivotal function in Vanakkamda Mappilei (Vanakkam da Mapla) film directed by M Rajesh GV Prakash Kumar and Amritha Aiyer performs the lead function within the movie.

Lately, he was in information after the screenshots of his Instagram chat leaks on the web. It was reported that he allegedly indulging in late-night chats with minor women.

Daniel Annie Pope Particulars

Daniel Annie Pope was born on 1 June 1987 in Madhuranthakam, Tamil Nadu, India. He was graduated in Visible Communications at Loyola Faculty, Chennai and had an lively function within the theatre group on the school, whereas additionally working with author Yani’s Pariksha group. Earlier than he enters into the movie trade, he was within the theatre group. In 2007, he tried and achieved a Guinness document for longest theatre play for 72 hours with out break, after two years of intense coaching and furthered his ardour by educating Theatre performs in mime in faculties. In 2008, Daniel received the title of Greatest Mimer in South Indian. He entered movie trade and labored as a background actor, enjoying minor supporting roles in Vetrimaaran’s Polladhavan (2007), Paiyaa (2010), and Rowthiram (2011).

He got here to the limelight after his portrayal of Romba Sumar Moonji Kumaru, a pal of Vijay Sethupathi ‘s character in Gokul’s comedy-drama Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013). Within the mid-2010s, Daniel turned busier with performing assignments and signed up for tasks together with Massu Engira Masilamani, Maragadha Naanayam, Rangoon, and Thiri. His 2018 releases embrace China, Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam, Jarugandi, and Go Chennai. He was one of many contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil Season. After he will get evicted from the present, he married his longtime girlfriend Denisha on 3 September 2018 in Chennai.

Daniel Annie Pope Biography

Title Daniel Annie Pope Actual Title Daniel Annie Pope Nickname Daniel Career Indian movie actor Date of Beginning 1 June 1987 Age 31 Father Title But to be Up to date Mom Title But to be Up to date Peak But to be Up to date Weight 68 Kg Faith Christian Instructional Qualification Visible Communication College But to be Up to date Faculty Loyola Faculty, Chennai Hobbies Dancing and Listening Music Hometown Madhuranthakam, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian Married Sure Bigg Boss Daniel Spouse Title Denisha Present Metropolis Chennai, India

Daniel Annie Pope Films

2007 Polladhavan 2010 Paiyaa 2011 Rowthiram 2013 Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara Romba Sumar Moonji Kumaru 2015 Massu Engira Masilamani Ghost 2017 Maragadha Naanayam Elango 2017 Rangoon Tip Prime 2017 Thiri Jeeva’s pal 2017 Aayirathil Iruvar 2017 Sakka Podu Podu Raja 2018 Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren Sathish 2018 Kaathadi Thuppaki 2018 China Iyyapa Submit-production 2018 Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam Camp Gaja Submit-production 2018 Jarugandi Filming

Newest Films Checklist

Right here is the checklist of all new upcoming films checklist of Daniel Annie pope,

2019 – Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam

2019 – Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale

2020 – Irandam Kuththu

2021 – Dwell Telecast

2021 – Chidambaram Railway Gate

2021 – Vanakkamda Mappilei

2021 – Maanaadu

2021 – Laabam

Tv Reveals

Daniel Annie Pope Pictures

Try the newest photographs of actor Daniel Annie Pope,

