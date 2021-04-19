LATEST

Daniel Annie Pope Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Daniel Annie Pope Wiki

Daniel Annie Pope is an Indian movie actor, who works predominantly within the Tamil movie trade. He began his movie profession working as a background actor, enjoying minor supporting roles in Vetrimaaran‘s Polladhavan (2007), Paiyaa (2010), and Rowthiram (2011). He made his breakthrough after his portrayal of Romba Sumar Moonji Kumaru, a pal of Vijay Sethupathi‘s character within the movie Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. In 2021, he did a pivotal function in Vanakkamda Mappilei (Vanakkam da Mapla) film directed by M Rajesh GV Prakash Kumar and Amritha Aiyer performs the lead function within the movie.

Lately, he was in information after the screenshots of his Instagram chat leaks on the web. It was reported that he allegedly indulging in late-night chats with minor women.

Contents hide
1 Daniel Annie Pope Particulars
2 Daniel Annie Pope Biography
3 Daniel Annie Pope Films
4 Newest Films Checklist
5 Tv Reveals
6 Daniel Annie Pope Pictures

Daniel Annie Pope Particulars

Daniel Annie Pope was born on 1 June 1987 in Madhuranthakam, Tamil Nadu, India. He was graduated in Visible Communications at Loyola Faculty, Chennai and had an lively function within the theatre group on the school, whereas additionally working with author Yani’s Pariksha group. Earlier than he enters into the movie trade, he was within the theatre group. In 2007, he tried and achieved a Guinness document for longest theatre play for 72 hours with out break, after two years of intense coaching and furthered his ardour by educating Theatre performs in mime in faculties. In 2008, Daniel received the title of Greatest Mimer in South Indian. He entered movie trade and labored as a background actor, enjoying minor supporting roles in Vetrimaaran’s Polladhavan (2007), Paiyaa (2010), and Rowthiram (2011).

Daniel Annie Pope Images

He got here to the limelight after his portrayal of Romba Sumar Moonji Kumaru, a pal of Vijay Sethupathi ‘s character in Gokul’s comedy-drama Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013). Within the mid-2010s, Daniel turned busier with performing assignments and signed up for tasks together with Massu Engira Masilamani, Maragadha Naanayam, Rangoon, and Thiri. His 2018 releases embrace China, Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam, Jarugandi, and Go Chennai. He was one of many contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil Season. After he will get evicted from the present, he married his longtime girlfriend Denisha on 3 September 2018 in Chennai.

Daniel Annie Pope Biography

Title Daniel Annie Pope
Actual Title Daniel Annie Pope
Nickname Daniel
Career Indian movie actor
Date of Beginning 1 June 1987
Age 31
Father Title But to be Up to date
Mom Title But to be Up to date
Peak But to be Up to date
Weight 68 Kg
Faith Christian
Instructional Qualification Visible Communication
College But to be Up to date
Faculty Loyola Faculty, Chennai
Hobbies Dancing and Listening Music
Hometown Madhuranthakam, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian
Married Sure
Bigg Boss Daniel Spouse Title Denisha
Present Metropolis Chennai, India

Fb: https://www.fb.com/danianniepope/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/danielanniepope

Daniel Annie Pope Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danielanniepope/

Daniel Annie Pope Films
2007 Polladhavan
2010 Paiyaa
2011 Rowthiram
2013 Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara Romba Sumar Moonji Kumaru
2015 Massu Engira Masilamani Ghost
2017 Maragadha Naanayam Elango
2017 Rangoon Tip Prime
2017 Thiri Jeeva’s pal
2017 Aayirathil Iruvar
2017 Sakka Podu Podu Raja
2018 Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren Sathish
2018 Kaathadi Thuppaki
2018 China Iyyapa Submit-production
2018 Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam Camp Gaja Submit-production
2018 Jarugandi Filming

Newest Films Checklist

Right here is the checklist of all new upcoming films checklist of Daniel Annie pope,

  • 2019 – Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam
  • 2019 – Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale
  • 2020 – Irandam Kuththu
  • 2021 – Dwell Telecast
  • 2021 – Chidambaram Railway Gate
  • 2021 – Vanakkamda Mappilei
  • 2021 – Maanaadu
  • 2021 – Laabam

Tv Reveals

Daniel Annie Pope Pictures

Try the newest photographs of actor Daniel Annie Pope,

Daniel Annie Pope Wiki
Daniel Annie Pope Wiki
Daniel Annie Pope Wiki
Daniel Annie Pope Wiki
Daniel Annie Pope Wiki
Daniel Annie Pope Wiki
Daniel Annie Pope Wiki
Daniel Annie Pope Wiki
Daniel Annie Pope Wiki
Daniel Annie Pope Wiki
Daniel Annie Pope Wiki
Bigg Boss Danny Wife

Thanks for visiting themiracletech. For extra biographies, click on right here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
30
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
26
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top