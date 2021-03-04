LATEST

“Daniel Green may be released”: Documentary on the murder of Michael Jordan’s father guilty reveals new evidence for the innocence of his convicted murderer. sport

Daniel Green, one of the culprits of the James Jordan murder case, will have a documentary tower dedicated to his case.

Daniel Green has been filing a deadlock for the past 20 years in an effort by the court to review his case. A Superior Court blocked those efforts in January 2020. Green told WRAL by phone that he was not surprised by the latest decision on his case:

“I am not surprised, because I am innocent of the crime, yet I am convicted. I have been trying to reach the courts for 26 years.”

“The people of North Carolina should be afraid of any institution that relies on fear and bribes to exhaust those who are accused of protecting the basic due process. It does not serve the interests of the Jordan family. They are being manipulated. I apologize for my role in helping to make this situation happen. “

Michael Jordan, on his part, says he has not forgiven Green for his actions. He once said that he could not trust himself as his father’s killers.

Documentary miniseries on Daniel Green

Making Green’s lawyer Following claims Regarding his sentence:

  • Test improperly accepted evidence of blood
  • A phone call between James Jordan and a drug dealer who never appeared for the defense
  • Possibly corrupt evidence of a bullet hole on Mr. Jordan’s shirt

The most shocking piece of new evidence in Green’s favor has just been revealed. Larry Demery, the co-defendant who had been trial for trial against each, reapplied his testimony.

Ministers are expected to pay attention to all the judicial disturbances that took place with full confidence. Green was sentenced for the murder in 1996, but was eventually handed a new trial.

