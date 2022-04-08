Daniel Kinahan continues ‘his reputation game’ after ‘weeks from hell’

Mob boss Daniel Kinahan continues his ‘criminal reputation game’ after a week from hell in which a €1m mansion was confiscated and his close aide Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanaugh jailed for 21 years .

Thug Kinahan, who has been hiding in Dubai for many years trying to escape law enforcement agencies across Europe, is desperate to improve his image as he tries to build a reputation as one of boxing’s most powerful pimps. .

Now, his latest sportswashing effort has featured bodybuilder and actor Martin Ford paying a tribute to the gangland figure, claiming he has signed a mentorship deal with Kinahan.

