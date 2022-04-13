Daniel Kinahan named as part of organized crime group accused of smuggling drugs

Kinahan, the founder of boxing promotional company MTK Global, has been banned by the US government as he cracks down on family activities.

Boxing consultant Daniel Kinahan has been sanctioned by the US government and named as part of an organized crime group accused of smuggling cocaine.

Kinahan has a close association with the world of boxing, having served as a mentor to Tyson Fury and Billy Joe Saunders. The crime boss founded MTK Global in 2012, a promotional company that manages top boxers such as Josh Taylor and Michael Conlan, but has since broken up with Kinnahan.

The 44-year-old has been listed by his father, Christopher Kinahan Sr., his brother, Christopher Kinahan Jr., and the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).