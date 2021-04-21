Daniel Levy ‘sacked Jose Mourinho due to fears of Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy reportedly sacked Jose Mourinho as a result of he feared that a number of first-team gamers would push to go away the membership this summer season if the Portuguese boss remained in cost.

Spurs introduced on Monday that they’d parted firm with Mourinho, simply six days earlier than they face Manchester Metropolis within the League Cup remaining.

The 58-year-old was in cost at White Hart Lane for simply 17 months and leaves the membership seventh within the Premier League, 5 factors behind West Ham United in fourth.

In accordance with Eurosport, Levy is determined to maintain maintain of key gamers akin to Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Gareth Bale and he felt that they might drive a switch elsewhere if Mourinho remained on the helm past this season.

Kane has been closely linked with a transfer away from Spurs and is known to have attracted curiosity from Premier League duo Man Metropolis and Manchester United, who’re each seeking to signal a brand new striker this summer season.

Levy can also be an enormous admirer of Paris Saint Germain goal Alli, regardless of the midfielder falling out of favour underneath Mourinho and beginning simply twice within the Premier League this season.

Bale in one other participant the Spurs chairman wish to hold though the Welshman is predicted to return to dad or mum membership Actual Madrid as soon as his mortgage deal expires on the finish of this season.