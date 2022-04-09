Daniel Martinez wins Basque Country tour, cracks down on Ramco Ivanpoel

Two years after his win at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Daniel Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) won the Tour of the Basque Country on Saturday in the second World Tour stage race of his career. On the morning of the sixth and final stage, two seconds behind Ramco Ivanpoel (Quick-Step Alfa Vinyl), the 25-year-old Colombian was more solid than his Belgian rival between Eibar and Aaret (135.7 km) while Spaniard Ion Izagire (Cofidis) took the end. He took the stage despite falling less than 4 km away.
Already in difficulty on the ascent of the Krebelin, where he had not followed Primo Rogi’s attack, Evanpol came back after a major effort on the descent and then into the valley. 9 km from the finish, he also won the intermediate sprint and took a third second advantage over Martinez at the top of the general classification. But he broke down again on the first ramp of the day’s last pass,…
Read Full News