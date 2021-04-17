Daniel Pinder Lands Lead in Action Racing Film ‘Soul Drift’ – Film TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

Daniel Pinder Lands Lead in Action Racing Film 'Soul Drift'

The coming-of-age racing movie 'Soul Drift' just found its new lead. Learn more about Daniel Pinder, why he was chosen for the role, and the movie here.

Santa Monica CA – April 14th, 2021 For Fast Launch

Slam Metropolis Movies is happy to announce that actor Daniel Pinder will  be the main actor within the new action-packed racing movie, Soul Drift. This coming-of-age story is a few younger man, Colton Harris, who grows up racing on rural Midwest roads, which ultimately leads him to the excessive octane tracks of drift racing.

Daniel Pinder joins a Soul Drift forged, recognized for his work on Chicago PD, We Are Your Pals, and Pricey White Folks.

Not too long ago Daniel has been forged because the lead function of Kai within the Garrison 7 collection alongside  SAG nominated actor Ian Beattie from Recreation of Thrones.

Daniel states, “I’m very excited and grateful to tackle the function of enjoying Colton. With rising up in a small city within the Midwest and sharing many different similarities with  Colton, I really feel like I’ve been enjoying him my entire life. He’s a personality I’ve been since I  was a child, so I’ve been making ready for this function for so long as I can bear in mind.”

Filming has already begun with Precept Images of the forged is anticipated to be accomplished to take care of the This autumn 2021 launch date.

Director Michael Vincent provides, “With manufacturing off maintain from the pandemic, a search to seek out the correct lead actor to hold such a big function resumed. For a film like Soul Drift, I  needed younger, new and contemporary individuals that will create an ensemble forged.”

About Slam Metropolis Movies

Slam Metropolis Movies (US) in a collaboration with Imply Alien Media movie studio collectively are engaged on the event, manufacturing, and advertising of leisure for a worldwide viewers.

Jamie Osbourne

[email protected]

818.456.0345

www.souldriftmovie.com

www.imdb.com/souldrift

