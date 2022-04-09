Daniel Ricciardo, Stream, Schedule, Lance Stroll and Nicolas Latifi Crash

F1 2022 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, qualifying LIVE (4 p.m. AEST) – Daniel Ricciardo looks to his first Q3 of the season on Saturday afternoon after McLaren made some significant gains during practice.

Qualifying was red flagged during Q1 after a shocking accident between Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi as they headed towards Turn 5.

Latifi initially pulled back to go through the faster cars, believing that Stroll – who overtook him – was preparing for a hot lap and not just returning to the pits.

Watch every practice, qualification and race for the 2022 Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix. Live and ad-break free while racing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

Follow all the action in our live blog at the bottom of the page!

But Stroll then backs himself, letting Latifi get…