Daniel Smith seeks UCP nomination in Livingstone-McLeod, eyes party leadership

Former Alberta politician Danielle Smith is trying to get back in the legislature.

Smith announced she would seek the nomination for the United Conservative Party in the Livingstone-McLeod ridings during a press conference Friday morning.

But his aspirations are bigger than the seat.

Smith made it clear Friday that his eyes are on the UCP leadership.

“If (members) want to go to the leadership competition, I will put my name in it,” she said. “I would be very happy to represent the people of this province in that capacity.”

Most polls show Premier Jason Kenny has a low approval rating, despite his party slowly moving in the opposite direction.

Smith agrees with the assessment.

“I was very supportive of it…