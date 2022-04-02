Daniela Cardone’s Desolation on Her Brother’s Death: “I Can’t Believe It’s Her”

Daniela Cardone confirms the death of her brother Fabio (LAM-America)

fabio cardone51 year old and model’s brother Daniela CardoneHe was found dead this morning in the city of Vidma, in the province of Rio Negro. The news was carried by local media, which reported that the body of a poverty-stricken man was found dead in an abandoned building this Friday. Although the cause of his death is unknown, he told the local judiciary that the man lived at the place and collapsed during the night.

“There are no marks of violence on the body. Apparently it is a person with no trace of it, who spent the night in the place, who would have fallen during the night, and would have caused death “…