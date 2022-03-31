Daniela Westbrook insists she doesn’t put ribs on her face to please trolls

Daniela Westbrook is hoping that her upcoming operation to put a rib in her face will rebuild her confidence, as she lost her nose due to drug abuse.

The 48-year-old actress had previously undergone a rib procedure in 2018, after osteoporosis damaged her cheekbones and gums and after receiving lip fillers and Botox last year, in addition to surgery on her face, she is hoping to get back. has been Best.

Former EastEnders star Daniela has previously had five reconstruction operations, but she is still targeted by brutal online trolls over her appearance, with people telling her to ‘just go and kill yourself’.