Daniela Westbrook is putting one of her ribs on her face after being trolled

Part of Daniela Westbrook’s rib is removed and inserted into her face as part of reconstructive surgery.

The 48-year-old is hoping the surgery will help her regain her confidence after trolls told her she was “ugly”.

The former soap star’s drug addiction left her with broken bones and a collapsed jaw and cheekbone – which she believes was cocaine.

Daniela, who first tried cocaine at the age of 14, claims she ingested cocaine with a deadly animal de-wormer.

But the mum-of-two has been taunted by cruel trolls who have even asked her to kill herself over the way she looks.