Daniella Westbrook hits out at ‘Snake’ friends, says she’s been forced to change her phone number

Daniela Westbrook has hit out at friends who leaked her phone number and forced her to change it.

The 48-year-old shared the cryptic post on her Instagram Story, telling her followers that she would only give out her new number to certain people.

3 She dubbed them ‘snakes’ and insisted she was keeping her circle small.

Former EastEnders actress Daniella wrote: “New phone number from tonight.

“Absolutely sick of it leaking at random… Seriously Snake.

“Hence why I keep making my circle smaller than Cheerios.”

Daniela recently told The Sun that she plans to put a portion of one of her ribs in her cheek after she had fractured bones due to drug addiction and fractured her jaw and cheekbone.

Mother of two kids…