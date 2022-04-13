Daniella Westbrook shuts down Emmerdale rumors after seeking role

The actress recently expressed her thoughts on Kim Medcalf reprising the role of Sam in EastEnders (Picture: Instagram/Daniela Westbrook/BBC)

Daniela Westbrook is speaking out about her return to acting, shutting down rumors she’s set to join Emmerdale.

The actress, best known for her role as Sam Mitchell in EastEnders, recently expressed her interest in joining the ITV soap.

Now, she’s confirmed that she’s not really interested in returning to TV acting just yet:

‘I’m not joining Emmerdale – I’m not really looking to go back to TV right now. I want to go back to the theatre, it’s really meant for me, it’s something that lights me up. And I probably want to do a radio show, a breakfast show or a drive-time show, and present,’ she said.