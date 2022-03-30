Daniella Westbrook visits her jailbird beau at Pentonville prison

Daniela Westbrook was seen arriving at HMP Pentonville on Wednesday – weeks after it was revealed that her new boyfriend was in prison.

The former EastEnders star, 48, who has yet to share the identity of her new man, rocked a casual figure cut in an oversized white sweatshirt and jeans, as she walked into the facility to visit her boyfriend.

This comes as Daniela has previously denied that she is engaged to her new boyfriend after she was seen with a new diamond ring on her wedding finger, although she said that a possible engagement is ‘for the future’. Might be on the cards.

Danniella opted for a cool look by wearing an oversized LA Lakers sweatshirt…