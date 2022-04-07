Danilo Gallinari returns with a bang to Atlanta Hawks lineup

Veteran Forward danilo gallinari The Atlanta Hawks (42–38) were back in the starting lineup in a 118–103 victory in the home final of the regular season against the Washington Wizards. The win saves their (very slim) chances of seeded seventh. To get there, they will need a great deal of help from some of their Eastern Conference brothers.

As Mike Conti of 92.9 Game points out, the Hawks can Host a play-in game and get two chances One of the last seeds to earn if the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and then the Indiana Pacers. Cleveland would also have to lose to Milwaukee.

Of course, the Hawks will have to win in that scenario, which is the only thing they can control at this point and will at least give them their eight-seed share.

In this competition it…