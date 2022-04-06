Danny Green will finally get a 2019 NBA ring from the Raptors this week

A lot has happened in the world over the past two years, but an unfortunate streak is about to come to an end: Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green is finally ready to receive his 2019 NBA Championship ring from the Toronto Raptors.

Green has not played for the Raptors since 2019 and has actually faced off against his former team seven times since winning his second NBA title in 2019 after winning with San Antonio.

Winning it again with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Greene has the rare distinction of being just one of four players to win championships with three different franchises (along with Robert Horie, John Sally and LeBron James).

But due to the postponement, the rescheduling of the Games, and a lot of awkward situations, Greene didn’t get a chance to take the ring from him…