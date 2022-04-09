Dara O'Brien cleared of 'legendary' Irish institute as he prepares for RTE Late Appearance

Dara O’Brien cleared of ‘legendary’ Irish institute as he prepares for RTE Late Appearance

Dara O’Brien mentions a well-known Irish institution ahead of his appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday.

Wicklow comedians in their ‘Where Were We?’ In between are tours that have sold out in a number of places both here and in the UK.

He plays Vicar Street on both Friday nights and Saturdays, before a spin-down to Killarney, two more dates in Dublin and then a return to England.

read moreWho’s On The Late Late Show With Ryan Tubridi? Marty Morrissey leads the RT line-up

But while he’s in Dublin, he decides to move to a place in the city center known to thousands of people – Roma II Takeaway.

Sitting at the bottom of Camden Street right next to the likes of Whelan, Ryan, and The Camden, the fast food joint has been a feeding spot for tippy revelers for decades.

However, Dara…


Read Full News