Dara O’Brien’s Family Life and Career: Wife Susan, Three Children, Home in London and Beginning at RTE

Dara’ Brian is one of Ireland’s most successful comedians and TV personalities.

He first became a household name in his home country when he encountered Echo Island on Rte.

Soon after, his career went from strength to strength and he began making waves in the UK, starring in the BBC’s Mock the Week.

Away from his public profile, Dara is married to his wife, Susan, who is a surgeon, and together they have three children but he rarely speaks about them. He currently resides in West London.

What age is Dara Bryan and where is she from?

Dara was born on February 4, 1972, and grew up in the town of Bray, County Wicklow.

He went to the secondary school of Colist Eoin before enrolling in…