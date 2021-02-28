ENTERTAINMENT

Dard Pataram Promo: Anasuya’s Perfect Item Song – Goole

Shortly before, a promo of Chow Kabru Chelaga’s special dance number, Dard Pataram, was released.

As expected, Anasuya raises the temperature with her dance. She oomph in every frame. His glam show will surely excite his followers.

The promo also confirms that the entire song will be released on March 1.

Debutant Kaushik Pegalapatti is directed by Chow Kabru Chalaga and it will hit theaters on March 19. Bani Vaas is the producer. Lavanya Tripathi will be seen as Karthikeya’s love.

