Dard Pataram: The Public Goods of Anasuya – TheMiracleTech

Starring Karthikeya and Lavanya Tripathi, to be released on March 19, Chow Kabru Challaga and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a good buzz.

A promo of the recently released film Dard Parmaram, featuring a stunning dance number from the film featuring Anasuya has caught the attention of Netwens.

The lyrical video of the full song rolled out today and has a raw vibe. Mangli’s vocals are dynamic and so is the composition of Jacques Bejoy. The lyrics give a glimpse of the film’s plot and pack a punch.

Jani Master composed the dance moves for this raw item number and Anasuya is expected to do the umph with this dance as well.

Kaushik Pegalapatti is produced by director Bani Vas. It is set to be a love drama for the lead pair with bizarre characters.

