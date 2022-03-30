Daria Saville out of Miami Open after losing to Belinda Bensico

Daria Saville’s stellar performance at the Miami Open ended abruptly with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic dominating the quarterfinals.

Saville, the fourth wildcard in WTA 1000 tournament history to reach the last eight, was well beaten by Bencic in a 6-1, 6-2 loss to the Australian.

22nd seed Bencic needed just 69 minutes to reach the last four for the first time in Miami.

Saville broke her serve three times in each set and only converted in one of her break-point chances.

The opening games of the match were tight as Bencic broke his third chance in the opening game and saved five break points against him for a 2–0 advantage.

Saville came back 2–1 before Swiss ace Bencic made a comeback in the next game.

But Saville stopped …