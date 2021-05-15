Darjeeling Devils’ Stunning “Magadheera” Act







Today’s episode of Star Maa very popular dance-based show Dancee+ (Plus) is going to be super entertaining. Yes, the contestants are ready to deliver some high-voltage dance performances this Saturday. Though each and every participant has something unique in them whether it’s their way of presenting a particular act or their particular swag, there are some contestants who stand out from the rest in terms of their performances. This time, it will be Darjeeling Devils who have decided to blow the viewers and the judges’ mind through their electrifying performance.

Made under OAK Entertainments, the reality show makes sure to provide every possible entertaining content. It features some extremely talented contestants who have secured the place in the show by going through several auditions rounds and face-offs. Apart from the participants, the judges involving in the panel are also from promising industries. The mentors of the dancing show include Monal Gajjar, Mumaith Khan, Yashwanth, Anee, Vishwa Raghu and Baba Bhaskar.

The six mentors pass their judgment on the participants’ performances every weekend and one of them gets eliminated as per the format. The existing contestants who are still in the tough battle are Jiya Thakur, Niveditha, Priya Burman, Sanket Mahadev, Team Velocity, Vasi Tony, and Darjeeling Devils. Among them, Devils will steal the entire limelight of today’s episode. The team will perform on “Magadheera” and by the title, you can imagine the level of performance they are going to deliver tonight.

It will shock the judges while the host Ohmkar will also get amazed by his powerful act. A glimpse of their performance is available on the official Twitter handle of Vijay TV. The fans can get the flash of what kind of performance is going to be delivered to him tonight. Whereas, Jiya Thakur who has gotten habitual to steal the limelight in every possible episode will also give tough competition to the Devils.

Basically, the level of the clash is really gotten tougher due to the nearing of the finals. Whoever deserves the trophy will be crowned as the winner of the Dancee+ Telugu show. The contestants are also trying to entertain the viewers along with the judges as their votes will also play a major role in the final decision. We will have to wait to see who emerges out as the best performer in the upcoming episode of the loved show. Follow our website to get information on the same.