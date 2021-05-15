Darjeeling Devils Ultimate Performance and Elimination Updates

We have come with the written update of Star Maa’s reality show named “Dance Plus Telugu” which airs at 9 PM. The show is doing great in terms of entertainment. The TRP of the show is increasing every week. The contestants of the show are performing really well and presenting beautiful dance performances to impress the judges. The show containing 6 judges who are extremely talented and well-known personalities of South Television. In today’s episode, some extremely fabulous and hypnotizing performances are going to happen on the show which will excite the viewers very much.

Dance Plus Telugu Elimination

The first performance will be of Sanket Sachdev and his performance is going woo everyone properly. His every move forced the judges to say a vow for her performances. He will dance to a romantic song and will amazed everyone with his electrifying performance. Judge Yashwanthh Master gives a standing ovation to him for his extraordinary performance and judges also seem very impressed with him. The next performance will be of Darjeeling Devils. Their performance is going to be very energetic and powerful. They are going to amuse everyone with his performance along with the audience. He will get some positive responses from the judges.

After that, contestant Jiya Thakur will present a powerpack performance and mesmerized everyone. She will also get a chance to perform with judge Monal Gujjar. They both give a small but very cute performance on the stage. Jiya will collect positive comments from the judges. Jiya is one of the most strong contenders on the show and always gives the best performance. The next performance will be of Vasi Tony, they will also deliver good performance but the judges will not like their performance that much as they find lack of coordination in their performance. The choreographer of the Vasi Tony group didn’t accept their mistake. Let’s see what will happen next.

Overall, the episode is going to be very interesting and entertaining which will entertain the viewers very much. Apart from mentioned performances, some other performances will also take place on the stage. Along with this, the elimination will also happen this week. Tejaswini-Maheshwari got eliminated last week. However, there is a high chance for the Vasi Tony group to eliminate this week. It is going to be very interesting who will be eliminated this week? To know what will happen in the show then catch the upcoming episode of “Dance+ Telugu” on Star Maa at 9 PM. Stay tuned with us for more updates.