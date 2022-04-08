Dark Mofo drops its full 2022 line-up with Kid Laroi, Kim Gordon, Moses Sumney, Nils Frahm and more

While we might not have guessed Kamillaroi artist The Kid Laroi as the headliner for this year’s event of Tasmania’s most controversial arts and music festival, it’s a new era of dark mofo we can get behind.

Earlier this year, the Midwinter Festival organized by the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) announced its theme “resurrection” as a kind of rebirth, a way to clean up the slate after major artists boycotted in 2021. Method when organizers asked First Nations people to donate blood to an artwork.

Creative director Leigh Carmichael is working on the theme of Coming Back from the Dead. “As the cultural world re-emerges from the darkness of cancellations and lockdowns, we are all experiencing a rebirth,” Carmichael said in a statement. “Forced separation gave …