Dark Mofo. sold over 30,000 tickets

(AAP Image/Rob Blakers)

Dark Mofo organizers are thrilled with the demand for this year’s massive event.

Today more than 30,000 tickets were sold in just five hours, with several shows sold out.

Of the tickets sold in that time frame, 37% were to Tasmanian buyers, 63% went to interstates and foreigners.

Organizers expect the demand for the coveted event to increase by 50% compared to the 2019 festival.

Night Mass: Transcendence (both nights), Everywhere (all shows), Cusca, Borderlands III & IV, Chelsea Wolfe + Emma Ruth Rundle, Reaching (one show), Chernobyl (both shows) and TSO Performing Angels Lament sold out Are out within five hours.

This year’s event will see more than 100 artists from 30 countries, including Grammy-nominated Kamillaroi.