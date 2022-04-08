Dark Mofo unveils full 2022 lineup

words of Talia Rinaldo

The event for Hobart’s winter solstice celebration, Dark Mofo, has been dropped with ‘Resurrection’ as the theme for the two-week event to be held from 8–22 June 2022.

following a teaser announced last monthTasmania’s truly epic dark arts festival Dark Mofo has revealed its full 2022 schedule, promising yet another singular lineup of the bold and quirky.

Delving into age-old rituals to explore the relationship between ancient and contemporary mythology, humans and nature, religious and secular traditions, darkness and light, and birth, death and renewal, the two-week captivating midday festival is unlike any other. will be ‘revived’. ‘ this June, when it runs from Wednesday, 8th to Wednesday, 22nd June.

Keep up with the latest…