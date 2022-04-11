dark mofo Known for producing a one-of-a-kind line-up, and this year’s 2022 event is truly unlike any other festival bill you’ve seen.

from young voice matriarch kim gordon For First Nations Superstar baby LAROI, Musa Sumani For a smorgasbord of renowned metal acts, the music offering spans over 100 artists from 30 countries.

Last month, Dark Mofo announced the first cast: German musicians. Nils Frahm Plays several special show titles music for hobart, British space rock royalty spiritualized, multi-instrumentalist lingua ignota, a double-bill specialty Chelsea Wolfe And Emma Ruth Rundle, And Kim Gordon pulling off a 2019 solo album No home record.

Joining that impressive list of names is Musa Sumani And perfume genius – Two important American indie music writers,…