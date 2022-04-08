Dark Mofo’s full 2022 lineup is here – Music Feeds

One of Australia’s premier winter festivals, Dark Mofo, will return to the Tasmanian capital Hobart this June. After teasing the lineup last month, the organizers have now shared the full event schedule.

Dark Mofo will run from Wednesday, 8 June to Wednesday, 22 June. The musical side of the show includes Nils Frahm, Lingua Ignota, The Kid Laroi, Spiritualized, Perfume Genius, Baxter Durie, Kim Gordon, Jonesy, Moses Sumani, Chelsea Wolff, Emma Ruth Rundle, Deafhaven, Boris, Kate Le Bon, Hand Habits . even more.

Resurrection is the theme of this year. “As the cultural world re-emerges from the darkness of cancellations and lockdowns, we are all experiencing a kind of rebirth. Forced separation gave rise to new ideas, new dreams re-evaluation, “said the creative …