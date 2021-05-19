Darsh Reveals The Truth In Today’s Episode







The recent episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins where Darsh starts accusing Nandini that she has ruined Shobit’s life, and reveals that he knows everything about her condition before marrying. Meanwhile, Rajvi arrives and interrupts him by saying that he does not have a right to accuse her without knowing the truth behind the matter. She reveals that the deal was done by her and Vanlata and Nandini is totally unfamiliar with this. Spontaneously Namrata comes and says why she is taking favour of her, after knowing the truth.

Then Nandini replies to Namrata that how she knows everything about her did she hear something or not meanwhile, Darsh apologizes to Namrata for his rude behaviour which he did with her due to Nandini. Then Rajvi realizes her mistake and says that if she knew about Shobit and Charmi, so she will never force him for marrying Gunjan. Vipul also blames Rajvi and says that she has ruined her both sons’ life, even Gunjan gets queasy because their secret has revealed in front of them.

After that, Rajvi retaliates with Darsh by saying that he made her let down because he hearted her a lot. Because she has accused her as a thief and he has locked her inside the bathroom as well, which was not appropriate enough. Because no one has a right to torture someone up to the next level, then she reveals that when she went to her house regarding their wedding. Vanlata dishonours her a lot and put the condition in front of her, due to which she had to accept her condition.

Then she says that she has to talk to Shobit regarding this wedding and she says that please call him urgently. Then her brother-in-law brings him there and mentions that he was crying to see Charmi’s photo. Rajvi interrogates him that if he loves someone so why he did not reveal that. She says why he sacrificed his entire life for his elder brother Darsh if he told her about Charmi so she will arrange their wedding for sure. Then Nandini comes to them and says that she wants to talk to her, so please make a video call to her.

Then Shobit mentions that they can not contact her because she has gone far, Vipul says that but they can connect the call to her. Spontaneously Gunjan comes to Rajvi and says that it’s not her fault at all and Rajvi consoles her. Then she apologizes to Nandini and rebukes Darsh as well, because it’s not her fault at all, and starts crying. So do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 06:00 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.