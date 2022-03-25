LATEST

Dart set to pay Sh7.5 billion in depot transfer

by Helen Nachilongo

Dar es salaam. The Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (DART) is set to spend 7.5 billion to compensate 90 families who will have to leave their areas to pave the way for the construction of their depot at Ubungo Majiwa.

The agency’s Director of Transportation Development, Mr. Fanuel Kalugendo, told The Citizen that following continued flooding at the Jangwani depot, DART identified Ubungo Maziwa as a suitable site for the construction of an alternative depot.

“The 68,000-square-metre area will have the capacity to accommodate 305 BRT phase one buses,” he said.

The evaluation report, which DART conducted on the field, was submitted to the Chief Government Evaluator. The latter had since approved the report. After this the report will be deposited in the treasury.

