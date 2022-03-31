Darts player Ted Hankey accused of sexual harassment

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has been accused of sexual assault.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said the 54-year-old had been charged in connection with an incident in Cheshire in September last year.

A police spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorized the Cheshire Constabulary to accuse Edward Hankey of sexually assaulting a woman.

“The CPS decided to charge the 54-year-old after reviewing a file of evidence from the Cheshire Constabulary.”

Police said the former professional darts player from Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, has been released on bail and will appear at Warrington Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Hankey, nicknamed The Count, is a two-time world professional darts champion.

He first qualified for BDO World…