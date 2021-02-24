‘Ludo’ actor Abhishek Bacchan All are ready to star in the upcoming film Dasavi Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. ‘Dasvi’ will be Tushar Jalota’s debut film as a director.

This is Abhishek’s third upcoming release after Ab Bob Biswas ‘and as the Big Bull’. For Yami, this is another project in their line-up. He recently completed the horror comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ with Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. She will also mark her TheMiracleTech debut with ‘A Thursday’.

To Dasavi ‘it has a political background with an element of humor. In this political comedy, Abhishek will play the role of 10th unsuccessful Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Yami Gautam is all set to play the role of a Haryanvi police officer for the first time. For Nimrat Kaur, her character is known as Bimala Devi. No other details have been revealed yet. Story The story of ‘Tenth’ will be focused on the importance of education and the consequences of its absence in today’s world!

Today on February 22, posters were dropped. No official release date has been announced yet and there is no update on whether ‘Dasavi’ will release on TheMiracleTech or in theaters. We will return to you as soon as we get any news. Until then, stay tuned!